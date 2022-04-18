Google Things To Consider In Google Shopping Listing Detail Page

Google is also trying the Things To Consider feature not just in the main search results but also in product/shopping detail listing pages. I am not sure if it is the same algorithms working here or if it is just a similar title, but the title is "Things to consider" and then breaks down what you can consider when buying this product.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter - I cannot replicate it, so I grabbed these two screenshots from his video:

I like the "view all considerations" and it basically weeds through the reviews from these product listings to build these.

Here is the video from Saad AK:

Forum discussion at Twitter.