Google Things To Consider In Google Shopping Listing Detail Page

Apr 18, 2022
Google is also trying the Things To Consider feature not just in the main search results but also in product/shopping detail listing pages. I am not sure if it is the same algorithms working here or if it is just a similar title, but the title is "Things to consider" and then breaks down what you can consider when buying this product.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter - I cannot replicate it, so I grabbed these two screenshots from his video:

I like the "view all considerations" and it basically weeds through the reviews from these product listings to build these.

Here is the video from Saad AK:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

