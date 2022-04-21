Programming Note: Offline For Passover

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the last two days of Passover, from Thursday night April 21st through Saturday night April 23rd. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live. The first days of Passover were last Saturday and Sunday, so there was no need to post this. But since I am offline on Friday, I want to give you a heads up.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, anything coming from this site or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

Also, the video is pre-recorded and pre-scheduled.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back on Sunday/Monday.