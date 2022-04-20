Google Local Listing "At This Place" Shows Businesses At Venues

Google Local listings has a feature that shows what else is in that venue, it is called "at this place." This reminds me of Google showing mall directories and what businesses are near other businesses in the local listings.

Here is a screenshot of "at this place" in the local listings I spotted from Saad AK on Twitter:

Saad AK wrote "I saw "At this place" section in a Google Business Profile (while surfing in maps) and in that section another Google Business Profile was listed."

Forum discussion at Twitter.