If you search in Google Search for [easter], [passover], [pesach], [matzah] or any of those variations, you will get either Easter or Passover holiday decorations in Google Search.

This shows up on both desktop and mobile, but I am just sharing the mobile versions.

Easter Google Search decorations:

Passover Google Search decorations:

They are a bit animated if you want to check it out directly on Google Search.

