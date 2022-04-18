Bing Search Video Previews Expand To Show Related Videos

I am not sure if this is new, but this Microsoft Bing search feature is slick. When you see video results in the Bing Search results, then mouse over that video preview, it will expand to show you a larger preview. If you hold your mouse cursor over the preview a little longer, the preview will expand downwards to show you related videos.

So below the main video preview, which is animated, the video preview box will expand going downwards, to show you more related videos that you can scroll through.

Here is a GIF of this in action:

You can even drag them around:

🆕 Microsoft Bing videos preview mode gets more Flexible.



see - pic.twitter.com/dmPHmDnXX8 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) April 17, 2022

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter.