Import Your Universal Analytics Goals Into Google Analytics 4

Google has rolled out an import tool for migrating your goals from Universal Analytics 3 to Google Analytics 4 for conversion tracking purposes. The goals migration tool allows you to quickly recreate eligible goals from your connected Universal Analytics property as conversion events in your Google Analytics 4 property.

Charles Farina posed about this on Twitter with screenshots. He said the "conversion migration tool for Google Analytics 4 is now live. If you head to setup assistant you should see a new option to import your Universal Analytics goals."

To use the goals migration tool, you need the Editor role on your account.

In Google Analytics, click Admin.

In the Account column, make sure that your desired account is selected. (If you only have one Google Analytics account, it will already be selected.)

In the Property column, select the Google Analytics 4 property that currently collects data for your website.

In the Property column, click Setup Assistant .

. Under Conversions, go to Import existing goals from your connected Universal Analytics property, and click Get started .

. In the Import existing goals from your connected property panel, select which goals you'd like to recreate as conversion events in your new Google Analytics 4 property.

Click Import selected conversions in the top right.

Here is what it looks like. It is grabbing goals from the entire linked property (so all your views, even staging/sandbox ones), so you'll need to pay close attention if you use this. pic.twitter.com/RqsAPLegKU — Charles Farina (@CharlesFarina) April 15, 2022

There is a lot you need to learn about this tool before using it, so make sure to check out the help document. More so if you use Google Tag Manager, there is a completely different way of doing this with GTM.

