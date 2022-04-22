Google Search Scroll To Text For Sitelinks Live In US Search Results

Apr 22, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Back in November 2021 Google began testing Sitelinks that support the scroll to text feature. Well, it seems like this is fully live in the US desktop search results, as Brodie Clark said on Twitter.

Brodie Clark wrote "Heads-up: Google has now launched scroll-to-text sitelinks (that highlight content) for organic listings. From what I can see, the rollout looks to only appear on desktop and in the US at this time."

Here is his tweet and yes, I can replicate this in New York:

I do like the scroll to text feature but I do wonder if it is a bit too much for the average searcher?

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

