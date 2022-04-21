Beware: Google Business Profile Messaging Spam & Scam Attempts

There are scam and spam attempts being conducted through the Google Business Profile messaging platform. This is a tactic of someone looking to hire you for a service but they ask if you take credit card or other online payments. The trick is, they then ask you to front them the money and pay you via credit card, which obviously fails.

I get these scams randomly via email but now they are coming through Google Business Profile messaging. I am not the only one who got one, there is a similar message in the Google Business Help forums and others on Twitter are complaining.

Here is the message I received:

You can report the message using the report icon at the top right of the mobile app or web site.

Here are some other complaints:

Just beware of these requests in general and yes, on Google Business Profile messaging as well.

