Google "Found In Related Search" Returns

Back in 2016, we spotted a Google search feature named found in related search for recipe results. Now, it seems to be coming back as a feature for a multitude of queries and types of searches.

Here are some screenshots from Saad AK on Twitter of this showing up for queries on shoes and movies and more (click to enlarge):

Here are some more photos:

Google > Mobile



I saw "Found in related search" carousel on SERPs.



I haven't seen this before. It might be new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR.



P.S: I was using Opera. pic.twitter.com/7tSdu5Z7lg — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 15, 2022

Here are the old screenshots from 2016:

Forum discussion at Twitter.