This week we covered Google's March 2025 core update being released. Google responded to some complaints or concerns about Google’s new AI Mode. A study showed Google grew 22% over the past year, in terms of search volume. Another study said that AI search engines are confidently wrong way too often. Google’s John Mueller said image hotlinking protection is fine. Google Ads will be coming to AI mode. Google is testing expandable shopping ad carousels. Google is testing price at checkout labels in the shopping results. Google Ads updated its documentation to say it uses both AI and humans for policy reviews. Google Ads increased the negative keywords for PMax to 10,000 keywords. Google Ads Editor version 2.9 is now out. Google Ads Search Max was spotted again. Google Ads can suggest experiments when dismissing a recommendation. Google changed how Tag Manager loads and some advertisers are skeptical. Google Knowledge Panels are testing expandable places maps. Google has this get tailored recommendations quiz. Bing is testing a new Copilot Answer interface. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, Similarweb created an SEO benchmark report, analyzing organic traffic of 10,000 websites in 10 industries to help brands understand what 'good' looks like in their industry. The key metrics include (1) monthly visits (2) Website engagement metrics and (3) SERP metrics including AI Overview presence, zero-click searches, and organic difficulty. Also, well known SEOs such as Aleyda Solís, Barry Adams, Sophie Brannon and Fabrizio Ballarinis contributed to the report. I linked to the report in the description below at bit.ly/4h4v4ZP.

