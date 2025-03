Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google can now show the "price at checkout" within the Google Shopping listings, both paid and organic.

I am not sure if this is new, being that Google has had policies about suspending merchants who change their pricing at checkout and even allows Googlebot to add items to the cart for this reason.

But Arpan Banerjee and Adrian Dekker shared on LinkedIn an example of this in action:

I mean, this can be super useful to searchers, who don't want to be tricked into clicking and only to find a different price at the checkout phase.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.