Google can now show the "price at checkout" within the Google Shopping listings, both paid and organic.

I am not sure if this is new, being that Google has had policies about suspending merchants who change their pricing at checkout and even allows Googlebot to add items to the cart for this reason.

But Arpan Banerjee and Adrian Dekker shared on LinkedIn an example of this in action:

Google Shopping Ads Price At Checkout

I mean, this can be super useful to searchers, who don't want to be tricked into clicking and only to find a different price at the checkout phase.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

