Earlier this year, we spotted a new type of Google Ads campaign option named Search Max. Well, now it was spotted again, the configuration and set up of Search Max with a beta label on it.

The configuration or set up screen says:

Let Google Al build on your keywords, headlines, descriptions and landing pages to increase conversions by tailoring your ads to match what people are searching for:

- Search term matching: Google expands on your existing keywords and match types to find new searches that are relevant to your landing pages, headlines and descriptions

- Text and URL optimization: Google chooses the most relevant landing pages along with matching headlines and descriptions

This was posted by PPC News Feed and spotted by Jerome Fleck, here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Search Max Beta

Search Max is designed to adapt to the ever-changing search landscape by delivering smarter, more effective ads. This innovative feature combines Search Term Matching and Text & URL Optimization to help marketers broaden their reach, improve user relevance, and drive higher conversions.

Then when you enable "Optimize your campaigns with Search Max," you can choose which of the three options:

(1) Search term matching beta

(2) Automatically created assets

(3) Final URL beta

Optimize With Search Max Toggle

Forum discussion at X.

 

