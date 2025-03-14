Microsoft is testing a new Copilot answer interface and layout in the Bing Search results. Instead of the grid/block design, Microsoft is testing a more bullet point design, and when you hover over each answer, you get the sources overlay.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X - I was able to replicate this in one browser, for the query [walking aids for adults].

Here is the new interface:

Here is what you'd normally see:

Here is a video of this in action from Sachin:

Bing AI overview with new design@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Av2YhmU3OV — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 13, 2025

These search engines keep experimenting with different user experiences for these AI answers and for good reason.

