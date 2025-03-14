Bing Tests New Copilot Answer Interface

Mar 14, 2025
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Reading Book

Microsoft is testing a new Copilot answer interface and layout in the Bing Search results. Instead of the grid/block design, Microsoft is testing a more bullet point design, and when you hover over each answer, you get the sources overlay.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X - I was able to replicate this in one browser, for the query [walking aids for adults].

Here is the new interface:

Bing Copilot Answer New

Here is what you'd normally see:

Bing Copilot Answer Old

Here is a video of this in action from Sachin:

These search engines keep experimenting with different user experiences for these AI answers and for good reason.

Forum discussion at X.

 

