Microsoft is testing a new Copilot answer interface and layout in the Bing Search results. Instead of the grid/block design, Microsoft is testing a more bullet point design, and when you hover over each answer, you get the sources overlay.
This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots on X - I was able to replicate this in one browser, for the query [walking aids for adults].
Here is the new interface:
Here is what you'd normally see:
Here is a video of this in action from Sachin:
Bing AI overview with new design@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Av2YhmU3OV— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) March 13, 2025
These search engines keep experimenting with different user experiences for these AI answers and for good reason.
