Google is testing a new shopping ad format. This format expands product listings available within a store, shows the products with larger images and product details and then lets you swipe through a carousel of those items.

We've seen variations of over the years, but this is more extreme. Like the local expanding image ads but not just those...

In any event, here is a GIF of this in action from Arpan Banerjee on X:

Have you seen these before? Do you like them or yout think they are too much?

Here is the full size video:

Google has not responded about this ad format, yet.

Forum discussion at X.