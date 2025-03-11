Advertisers Skeptical About Google Tag Manager Changes

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Beacons

Google sent out an email to advertisers yesterday about changes coming to Google Tag Manager. Specifically, Google Tag Manager will send events before loading a Google tag and Google calls this a "small change" that "will not harm measurement performance."

Honestly, many advertisers are skeptical about why Google is making this change now...

The email I received says, "Currently, your Google Tag Manager container(s) (tag-ID-goes-here) sends events before loading a Google tag. Starting April 10, 2025, containers with Google Ads and Floodlight tags will automatically load a Google tag first, before sending events."

"This small change improves the reliability of your Google Ads tracking and will not harm measurement performance. For many users, it will increase the volume of measurement data," the email continued to say. Then the email listed these add ons:

(1) One-click access to features: Turn on features like Enhanced Conversions, Cross-domain tracking, and Autoevents easily from your Google tag settings page.

(2) Smoother data collection: If you've agreed to our Customer Data Terms of Service, we'll automatically enable "User Provided Data" collection across your events. Your Google Tag's settings, like user-provided data, will apply to events sent by Tag Manager the same way they apply to events sent by in-page code.

Google added that they "recommend adding the Google tag to your GTM container to preview the impact of these changes on your accounts. If you take no action, this update will happen automatically on April 10, 2025."

Like I said, some advertisers are skeptical about this change - here are some of those:

Anthony Higman wrote:

Google Tag Manager To Automatically Load Google Tag First Before Sending Events Starting April 10th.

Looks Like Their Way Around Enhanced Conversion Tracking?

Corey Koehler wonders, "I've read it a few times and it seems harmless. Which makes me wonder if somethings up."

Govind Singh Panwar asked, "Why is Google pushing Enhanced Conversions so aggressively? It’s making me wonder if something’s off."

Efrain Torres wrote, "I am almost positive they are trying to get ahead of the forced Google Chrome sale as well."

Samara Hart wrote, "I wonder how de-prioritized they will make other tracking tags like the Meta pixel."

Here is a screenshot of the email I received:

Google Tag Manager Loading Changes Email

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2025

Mar 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Advertisers Skeptical About Google Tag Manager Changes

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Other Search Engines

Study: AI Search Engines Are Confidently Wrong Too Often

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Data: Google Search Had 22% Growth In Searches Year Over Year

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Shopping Results: Price At Checkout Label

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Expandable Shopping Ad Carousel

Mar 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Study: AI Search Engines Are Confidently Wrong Too Often
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: March 11, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.