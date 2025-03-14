Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google began rolling out the March 2025 core update yesterday, my story goes deep into what we know so far. Google is now showing local packs again in the AI Overviews. Microsoft is testing a new Copliot AI Answer look. Google hotel results has an accommodations carousel. Google Ads now is testing WhatsApp messaging for PMax. Plus I posted the SEO video recap for this week.

