Daily Search Forum Recap: March 14, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google began rolling out the March 2025 core update yesterday, my story goes deep into what we know so far. Google is now showing local packs again in the AI Overviews. Microsoft is testing a new Copliot AI Answer look. Google hotel results has an accommodations carousel. Google Ads now is testing WhatsApp messaging for PMax. Plus I posted the SEO video recap for this week.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive
Google officially announced the rollout of the March 2025 core update yesterday at around 12:30 pm ET. This core update is expected to take up to two weeks to roll out. Google said this is a regular core update but did make a note about helping surface content from content creators.
-
Google Brings Back Local Pack To AI Overviews
Google is once again showing a local pack in the AI Overviews, formerly known as SGE (Search Generative Experience). Google removed the local pack from those AI Overviews back in September 2023 after having a 5 pack during the early months of SGE. Now, I am seeing them return.
-
Google Ads WhatsApp Messaging For PMax
Google Ads now allows some advertisers to do messages, like add WhatsApp numbers, to their Performance Max campaigns. Previously, Google Ads added messaging for WhatsApp about a year ago, but not it is also available for PMax campaigns.
-
Google Tests Accommodations Carousel For Hotel Results
Google is now testing a new accommodations carousel in the search results for hotel-related queries. The new accommodations carousel shows up under the hotel pack.
-
Bing Tests New Copilot Answer Interface
Microsoft is testing a new Copilot answer interface and layout in the Bing Search results. Instead of the grid/block design, Microsoft is testing a more bullet point design, and when you hover over each answer, you get the sources overlay.
-
Sitting On The Massive Super G Signage At Night
The GooglePlex, the main Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, has this massive super G Google logo signage on one of the building areas there. Well, here is what it looks like at night, with a man sitting on it.
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core Update, Google AI Mode Concerns, Google 22% Growth & AI Search Engines Wrong
This week we covered Google's March 2025 core update being released. Google responded to some complaints or concerns about Google's new AI Mode. A study showed Google grew 22% over the past year...
Other Great Search Threads:
- How to rank EMD domain within a 3 months, Reddit
- In honor of Purim, and Gemini native image generation, I gave Gemini the prompt “Create a sequence of images that tell the story of the Jewish holiday purim” This is what it gave me Image 1: The Royal Decree, Ben Kaufman on X
- YouTube BrandConnect is a collection of tools & features we’ve been building to help advertisers of all sizes tap into the power of YouTube creators. Here’s a look at some of what you can do: Partnership ads: Link your, AdsLiaison on X
- YouTube Search results now testing "People Also Ask" showing question and answer is a time stamped YouTube video. Here is how this looks, Gagan Ghotra on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- YouTube gives brands and creators new linking tools
- Google March 2025 core update rolling out now
- Google unveils asset testing for Performance Max retail campaigns
- Google Analytics adds percentages in reports, issue notifications
- SMB websites see rising traffic from ChatGPT and other AI engines
- Top 5 tactics to boost PPC lead quality in 2025
- How to withstand algorithm updates and optimize for AI search
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google First Party Mode: Step by Step Setup Guide + Expert Tips, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Brave Software (Brave Search Engine) Sue News Corp, Search Engine World
- Google recommendations for the U.S. AI Action Plan, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 121 Freshly Picked Spring Content Ideas, WordStream
- How Human Behavior Impacts Your Marketing Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Find Internal Linking Opportunities Using Screaming Frog's N-gram Analysis, Go Fish Digital
Local & Maps
- Apple starts letting some iPhone users set Google Maps as their default navigation app, Android Authority
- Golden Software Upgrades Surfer Mapping Package with Google Maps Downloads and Enhanced 3D Visualization, WKBN
- Google Maps Gets Major Update: What You Need to Know, Newsweek
Mobile & Voice
- Apple is lying about Apple Intelligence, claims Gruber, AppleInsider
- Apple Plans iOS 19 Feature That Lets AirPods Live-Translate Conversations, Bloomberg
- Poor Apple Intelligence performance may impact iPhone sales, AppleInsider
- Google could be testing a 'new' way to answer phone calls, Android Central
SEO
- Conducting SEO Tests: A Simple (But Complete) Guide to Growing Your Organic Traffic, SEOgets
- Education SEO for Higher Education, EdTech and K-12 Schools, Ahrefs
- Mastering AI for SEO : From Keywords to Conversions: How AI is Reshaping SEO Strategy Part 3, Search Engine World
- Use ChatGPT Operator to check your rankings immediately following a Google Core Update, Marie Haynes
- What Your SEO Company Isn’t Telling You, SEO dot co
- Win the AI Search Game at Top of Funnel (A study of 22,000+ Responses), xfunnel
PPC
- 5 ways marketers can beat attention recession, Think with Google
- How brands can collaborate with the perfect creator using YouTube BrandConnect, Google Blog
Search Features
- AI mode ranks sites differently than traditional Search. It uses a "query fan-out" technique., Marie Haynes
- Google app Search AI Mode video preview: What to expect, Android Authority
- Google wants Gemini to get to know you better, TechCrunch
- Introducing Gemini with personalization, Google Blog
- Microsoft’s new Xbox Copilot will act as an AI gaming coach, The Verge
Other Search
- Gemini app updates: Deep Research, connected apps, personalization, Google Blog
- I tried Google's AI Mode, and now its my favorite search tool, Android Authority
- Perplexity AI just launched a Windows app - and you can speak to it, ZDNET
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.