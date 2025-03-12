Google Ads Now Suggests Experiments When Dismissing Recommendations

Mar 12, 2025
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Experiments

Google Ads may now be pushing you to create an experiment ad when you dismiss the recommendations Google Ads is suggesting. So when you dismiss a recommendation, Google Ads can get feisty and push you to at least create an experiment based on that recommendation.

This was spotted by Govind Singh Panwar who posted a screenshot of this happening on X. Govind wrote, "When dismissing the "Add broad match keywords" recommendation, Google now suggests running it as an experiment instead." "Looks like Google is pushing more testing," he added.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Recommendation To Experiment

Have you seen this before? Is this helpful or just too much from Google?

Forum discussion at X.

 

