No surprise here - Google will be testing and experimenting with ads in Google AI Mode. Google told Adweek that they will be "explore bringing ads into" Google AI Mode. Google said they it learned from ads in AI Overviews (which we barely see by the way), and they will "leverage learnings" from that.

Here is what Adweek wrote:

Google will “explore bringing ads into” its new AI Mode, the company told ADWEEK. AI Mode, rolled out in beta Wednesday, can conduct multiple searches at once to serve up in-depth, multi-step responses to complex user queries. While ads aren’t yet available in AI Mode, Google said it will “leverage learnings” from ads products built into AI Overviews—the simpler, AI-generated responses that Google Search sometimes surfaces atop results’ pages—to inform its approach to advertising within AI Mode in the future.

I did ask Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison about this before Adweek published, but I did not hear back:

curious if we will see any @googleads on these AI Mode results @adsliaison — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) March 5, 2025

