Google has updated its Google Ads review process policy documentation to clarify that it uses both AI and human evaluation for removing ads, assets, destinations, accounts and other content that goes against the Google Ads policies.

Google added a new section to the policy document that reads:

How does Google Ads detect policy violations? We use a combination of Google's AI and human evaluation to detect and remove ads and accounts which violate our policies and are harmful to users and the overall Google Ads ecosystem. Our enforcement technologies use Google's AI, modeled on human reviewers’ decisions, to help protect our users and keep our ad platforms safe. The policy-violating content is either blocked from serving by our automated models or, where a more nuanced determination is required, it is flagged for further review by trained operators and analysts who conduct content evaluations that might be difficult for algorithms to perform alone, for example because an understanding of the context of the ad and account is required. The results of these manual reviews are then used to help build training data to further improve our machine learning models. In determining whether an advertiser or destination is violating our policies, we review information from a variety of sources, including ads, accounts, websites, content, user complaints, consumer reviews, regulatory warnings and rulings, and other third-party sources.

I don't think this is surprising to anyone, I mean, last year, Google removed 5.5 billion ads, suspended 12.7 million advertiser accounts, restricted over 6.9 billion ads, and restricted ads from showing up on 2.1 billion publisher pages. There is no way humans can do all of that by hand and Google has said before they use automated methods for this.

So Google is just clarifying this.

In the announcement, Google said, "Google is clarifying its Google Ads review process to explain how it detects policy violations using a combination of Google’s AI and human evaluation, and how it removes ads, assets, destinations, accounts, and other content that violate our policies and are harmful to users and the overall Google Ads ecosystem." "In determining whether an advertiser or destination is violating our policies, Google reviews information from a variety of sources, including ads, accounts, websites, content, user complaints, consumer reviews, regulatory warnings and rulings, and other third-party sources," Google added.

Forum discussion at X.