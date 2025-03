Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Search is testing a feature to quiz you on the product you are looking for and then to give you more tailored recommendations for product suggestions. This box is titled "get tailored recommendations" and it reminds me of the AI powered recommendation ads, but these are different.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and on the SERP notes. Here are some screenshots of this from Brodie - I cannot replicate this myself right now:

Here is a video of it in action:

Google has now introduced wide-scale testing for a product-related quiz unit on mobile. When selecting the options within the quiz, the free product listing results below automatically change with a ‘top picks for you’ carousel. More examples: https://t.co/HTDLzmWRxY pic.twitter.com/3Bk6Q07uai — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) March 10, 2025

What do you think of this feature? Google getting more shoppy every day...

Forum discussion at X.