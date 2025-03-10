Google Get Tailored Recommendations Quiz

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Tailor

Google Search is testing a feature to quiz you on the product you are looking for and then to give you more tailored recommendations for product suggestions. This box is titled "get tailored recommendations" and it reminds me of the AI powered recommendation ads, but these are different.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and on the SERP notes. Here are some screenshots of this from Brodie - I cannot replicate this myself right now:

Google Search Get Tailored Recommendations

Google Search Get Tailored Recommendations2

Here is a video of it in action:

What do you think of this feature? Google getting more shoppy every day...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google

Google Get Tailored Recommendations Quiz

Mar 10, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 7, 2025

Mar 7, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode, Gemini 2.0 Powered AI Overviews, Ranking Volatility & New Search Data

Mar 7, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Location Targeting New Add Locations In Bulk

Mar 7, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: The Beatboys Mx At Google Mexico
Next Story: Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.