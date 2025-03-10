Google Search is testing a feature to quiz you on the product you are looking for and then to give you more tailored recommendations for product suggestions. This box is titled "get tailored recommendations" and it reminds me of the AI powered recommendation ads, but these are different.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted about this on X and on the SERP notes. Here are some screenshots of this from Brodie - I cannot replicate this myself right now:

Here is a video of it in action:

Google has now introduced wide-scale testing for a product-related quiz unit on mobile. When selecting the options within the quiz, the free product listing results below automatically change with a ‘top picks for you’ carousel. More examples: https://t.co/HTDLzmWRxY pic.twitter.com/3Bk6Q07uai — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) March 10, 2025

What do you think of this feature? Google getting more shoppy every day...

