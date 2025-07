Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google is promoting AI Mode with an animated Google Doodle on its home page, in some countries. The Google home page logo, animated and clickable, takes you into a search for AI Mode. It also has a Google-colored gradient to the top of the search results bar today, and Google also has promotional text on its home page for AI Mode.

Here is a GIF of just the Doodle:

Here is a GIF of how the Doodle jumps you to the search results, promoting AI Mode:

Google has been pushing and promoting AI Mode with banners and also in Chrome for some time but this Google Doodle will really get it some eye balls.

Google seems to be testing a colorful gradient design in the top corners of the search results page. A minor UI tweak that adds a splash of color. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/vcmpLUQKWk — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 1, 2025

New "AI Mode" promotion on the Google Chrome homepage.



The Google logo changes shape to reveal the new color of the "G" in Google.



A "New! Try AI Mode and search like never before" link.



But also, when you click on the logo, you're directed to the "AI Mode" SERP with the… pic.twitter.com/eehGjqbKeh — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) July 1, 2025

Google is giving more visibility to AI Mode by linking to it from the homepage in the US. This is the first time Google has linked to it by default in the US with the notice: "Try AI Mode and search like never before". First spotted by @SachuPatel53124. https://t.co/gTAUCQ9GW2 pic.twitter.com/zjH3sRj9bu — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 1, 2025

Google is showing a coloured rainbow shade behind the logo on desktop. This is showing by default for all US searches, which I suspect is designed to draw attention to the AI Mode tab (which has a coloured animation on first load). h/t @SachuPatel53124 https://t.co/gTAUCQ9GW2 pic.twitter.com/yReojzwURA — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 1, 2025

Forum discussion at X.