Google is promoting AI Mode with an animated Google Doodle on its home page, in some countries. The Google home page logo, animated and clickable, takes you into a search for AI Mode. It also has a Google-colored gradient to the top of the search results bar today, and Google also has promotional text on its home page for AI Mode.

Here is a GIF of just the Doodle:

Here is a GIF of how the Doodle jumps you to the search results, promoting AI Mode:

Google has been pushing and promoting AI Mode with banners and also in Chrome for some time but this Google Doodle will really get it some eye balls.

Google seems to be testing a colorful gradient design in the top corners of the search results page. A minor UI tweak that adds a splash of color. @rustybrick @brodieseo @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/vcmpLUQKWk — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 1, 2025

New "AI Mode" promotion on the Google Chrome homepage.



The Google logo changes shape to reveal the new color of the "G" in Google.



A "New! Try AI Mode and search like never before" link.



But also, when you click on the logo, you're directed to the "AI Mode" SERP with the… pic.twitter.com/eehGjqbKeh — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) July 1, 2025

Google is giving more visibility to AI Mode by linking to it from the homepage in the US. This is the first time Google has linked to it by default in the US with the notice: "Try AI Mode and search like never before". First spotted by @SachuPatel53124. https://t.co/gTAUCQ9GW2 pic.twitter.com/zjH3sRj9bu — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 1, 2025

Google is showing a coloured rainbow shade behind the logo on desktop. This is showing by default for all US searches, which I suspect is designed to draw attention to the AI Mode tab (which has a coloured animation on first load). h/t @SachuPatel53124 https://t.co/gTAUCQ9GW2 pic.twitter.com/yReojzwURA — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) July 1, 2025

