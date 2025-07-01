Google Promotes AI Mode With Animated Google Doodle

Google is promoting AI Mode with an animated Google Doodle on its home page, in some countries. The Google home page logo, animated and clickable, takes you into a search for AI Mode. It also has a Google-colored gradient to the top of the search results bar today, and Google also has promotional text on its home page for AI Mode.

Here is a GIF of just the Doodle:

Here is a GIF of how the Doodle jumps you to the search results, promoting AI Mode:

Google has been pushing and promoting AI Mode with banners and also in Chrome for some time but this Google Doodle will really get it some eye balls.

Forum discussion at X.

 

