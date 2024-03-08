For the original iTunes version, click here.

It was a busy week between Google releasing the Google March 2024 core update, which is supposed to be one of the largest core updates Google has ever released. Google also released a March 2024 spam update. Google updates a number of its spam policies while dishing out tons of manual actions. Google also updated its search quality raters guidelines. Google said it still tries to avoid overlapping these Google algorithm updates. Most SEOs feel these updates won’t result in big changes to search quality, but Google believes it will. I also posted the monthly Google Webmaster Report for March. Google spoke about reliable information and if it knows what it is or not. Microsoft announced IndexNow Insights and a new top SEO insights report in Bing Webmaster Tools. Google Search Console updated its recipe rich results report. Google Search Console also said event rich results stopped showing up in search. Google has shut down the Google Business Profile websites. A few Google Business Profiles tools went down Thursday night. Bing Deep Search is live again after a horrid first launch. Bing added new Copilot settings. Google Ads will automatically pause inactive ad groups. Google Ads officially launched the Solutions tool. Google Local Service Ads will get new verification requirements. Google Ads Editor seemed to launch version 2.6 this week. Microsoft Advertising rolled out Performance Max globally. Google AdSense for Search site to require new verification as well. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

