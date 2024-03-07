Google is getting serious with where their ads show since all the bad PR and now Google AdSense is requiring new site-level approval process for AdSense for Search (AFS) sites. This started on March 4, 2024, but Google didn't announce it until yesterday afternoon.

Google wrote, "Starting March 4, 2024, before you can show ads via AdSense for Search (AFS) on a new site, you'll need to add your site to the Sites page in your AdSense account."

This applies for each new site that you add to your AdSense for Search program. Google said each new site "will go through a verification process that checks that you own the domain or have the ability to modify its content. The process will also review your site for compliance with the AdSense Program policies and Google Publisher policies. After checks are completed, your site will be marked as "Ready" and you can start showing AFS ads."

Google will launch this in different stages and timelines:

Any existing sites you are currently monetizing with AFS should automatically appear on the Sites page in your AdSense account. You have until August 30, 2024, to submit your sites for approval. Ads will continue to serve during this interim period.

If you haven't submitted your sites for review before August 30, 2024, Google will cease to serve AFS ads until your site is successfully approved.

