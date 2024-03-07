New Site Level Approvals For AdSense for Search (AFS) Sites

Mar 7, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Verification Header

Google is getting serious with where their ads show since all the bad PR and now Google AdSense is requiring new site-level approval process for AdSense for Search (AFS) sites. This started on March 4, 2024, but Google didn't announce it until yesterday afternoon.

Google wrote, "Starting March 4, 2024, before you can show ads via AdSense for Search (AFS) on a new site, you'll need to add your site to the Sites page in your AdSense account."

This applies for each new site that you add to your AdSense for Search program. Google said each new site "will go through a verification process that checks that you own the domain or have the ability to modify its content. The process will also review your site for compliance with the AdSense Program policies and Google Publisher policies. After checks are completed, your site will be marked as "Ready" and you can start showing AFS ads."

Google will launch this in different stages and timelines:

  • Any existing sites you are currently monetizing with AFS should automatically appear on the Sites page in your AdSense account. You have until August 30, 2024, to submit your sites for approval. Ads will continue to serve during this interim period.
  • If you haven't submitted your sites for review before August 30, 2024, Google will cease to serve AFS ads until your site is successfully approved.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Recipe Rich Results Report Updated

Mar 7, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google AdSense

New Site Level Approvals For AdSense for Search (AFS) Sites

Mar 7, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2024

Mar 6, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Updates

Google March 2024 Spam Updates Rolling Out - Scaled Content, Expired Domain & Site Reputation Abuse

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing SEO

New Bing Webmaster Tools IndexNow Insights & Top SEO Insights

Mar 6, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Massive Stackable Blocks At The Google Office
Next Story: Google Search Console Recipe Rich Results Report Updated

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.