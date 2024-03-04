Google may roll out a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Supposedly this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.

Corey posted about this on X he wrote, "big change coming to LSA." He said he spoke to his ad representative and Google who told him "there’s a new verification process about to roll out and if you don’t verify within 60 days you get kicked out."

He has no details but he wrote how he stumbled upon it:

No details yet. Wait to hear precise instructions. We discovered because several clients profiles suddenly had no reviews. What had happened was our GBP team had changed the address and the LSA profile address was no longer an exact match. So this caused the GBP and the LSA linkage to disconnect entirely. That in and of itself is a pretty big discovery IMO. But the major rollout of a new, additional verification process seems like it could be the answer to Spam that so many of us have been waiting for from Google Ads

Jason Brown shared this screenshot of an email from the Google Ads team that he thinks is related to this.

Here is what the email says fully:

The ID Verification process will be completed through Evident. This process will require that lawyers submit their Identity document through Evident. This is not a background check, but a verification of their name. Accepted legal documents are determined by Evident, but they accept standard government ID's. This would include drivers licenses. Best practices for lawyers inserting their information would be to ensure the provider is using the exact name used on the document they provided. Any deviations that are added will need to be escalated which can delay verification. New Lawyer Accounts: Will be prompted to enter their email address on the BV tab so Evident can begin their ID Verification. Existing Lawyer Accounts: All providers will be sent an initial informational email alerting them to this update, and will be sent a "call to action" email when we expect them to complete the verification process. Once they receive the CTA, they will be asked to enter their emails into the BV tab and complete IDV within 30 days. We will begin enforcement of this requirement in 60 days from when we send them the email. Providers who do not complete ID verification will be placed in paid tier 2 until verification is completed. This change is being rolled out in batches, starting in the smaller states, and as the phases progress throughout the year, will move to larger states. Providers/featured professionals who have action required to verify their identity will receive the email communication, and receive steps to complete their verification process on Monday.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: The email is now going out to more advertisers: