Report: Google Local Service Ads To Gain New Verification Process

Mar 4, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Finger Print

Google may roll out a new verification process for its Local Service Ads program. Supposedly this verification process will reduce spam within the LSA program and lead to legit businesses having an easier time getting exposure in this space.

Corey posted about this on X he wrote, "big change coming to LSA." He said he spoke to his ad representative and Google who told him "there’s a new verification process about to roll out and if you don’t verify within 60 days you get kicked out."

He has no details but he wrote how he stumbled upon it:

No details yet. Wait to hear precise instructions.

We discovered because several clients profiles suddenly had no reviews.

What had happened was our GBP team had changed the address and the LSA profile address was no longer an exact match. So this caused the GBP and the LSA linkage to disconnect entirely.

That in and of itself is a pretty big discovery IMO. But the major rollout of a new, additional verification process seems like it could be the answer to Spam that so many of us have been waiting for from Google Ads

Jason Brown shared this screenshot of an email from the Google Ads team that he thinks is related to this.

Here is what the email says fully:

The ID Verification process will be completed through Evident. This process will require that lawyers submit their Identity document through Evident. This is not a background check, but a verification of their name.

Accepted legal documents are determined by Evident, but they accept standard government ID's. This would include drivers licenses.

Best practices for lawyers inserting their information would be to ensure the provider is using the exact name used on the document they provided. Any deviations that are added will need to be escalated which can delay verification.

New Lawyer Accounts: Will be prompted to enter their email address on the BV tab so Evident can begin their ID Verification.

Existing Lawyer Accounts: All providers will be sent an initial informational email alerting them to this update, and will be sent a "call to action" email when we expect them to complete the verification process. Once they receive the CTA, they will be asked to enter their emails into the BV tab and complete IDV within 30 days.

We will begin enforcement of this requirement in 60 days from when we send them the email. Providers who do not complete ID verification will be placed in paid tier 2 until verification is completed.

This change is being rolled out in batches, starting in the smaller states, and as the phases progress throughout the year, will move to larger states. Providers/featured professionals who have action required to verify their identity will receive the email communication, and receive steps to complete their verification process on Monday.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: The email is now going out to more advertisers:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Editor Version 2.6 Is Now Out
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Websites Still Working (For Now...)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.