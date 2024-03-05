Microsoft is adding new copilot settings to Bing Search. These settings let you define if you want Copilot to show responses on the search results page and if you want to scroll up to see Copilot.

I personally do not yet see this setting but Frank Sandtmann spotted it and posted a screenshot on Mastodon:

There is a section named "Copilot Settings" with these options:

Copilot response on result page: Choose if you want to see Copilot responses on the search result page.

Scroll to open Copilot: Choose whether you would like Copilot to open when you scroll/swipe up at the top of the page.

Do you see these options in Bing Search?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.