A couple of months ago, we caught Google testing Google Ads Solutions under the tools, bulk actions section. Well, now, Google officially announced it on its Google Ads developer blog.

Google said, "With Solutions, you can quickly and easily generate reports that show you how your campaigns are performing against your business goals, automate simple management tasks and more."

Here is what you can do with it:

Filter your data by campaign, ad group, keyword, or other dimensions

Set flexible budgets

Manage negative keyword lists throughout your account

Sort your data by any metric

Export your reports to a variety of formats, including CSV and XLSX

Solutions help you to create automated and customized workflows without making changes to the code. Solutions are accessible for all advertisers and don’t require technical skills or coding knowledge.

Here are the types of solutions:

Account summary : Generates a report of the performance for a Google Ads account

: Generates a report of the performance for a Google Ads account Ad performance : Generates a Google Spreadsheet with distribution charts showing an ad's performance

: Generates a Google Spreadsheet with distribution charts showing an ad's performance Account anomaly detector : Sends out an email when an account's performance stats deviate significantly

: Sends out an email when an account's performance stats deviate significantly Link checker : Checks that URLs in ads and keywords don't produce any "page not found" or other errors

: Checks that URLs in ads and keywords don't produce any "page not found" or other errors Flexible budgets : Dynamically adjusts campaign budget daily with a custom budget distribution scheme

: Dynamically adjusts campaign budget daily with a custom budget distribution scheme Common negative list: Simplifies management of negative criteria

Here is how to create a solution in Google Ads:

In your Google Ads account, click the Tools icon. Click the Bulk actions drop down in the section menu. Click Solutions. Under the “Solutions” tab, click the plus button to open the “All solutions” side window. Click Create new under the desired solution type. Provide the name of your solution in the “Solution name” field. Edit the customization based on your needs. Click Save.

