Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Dashboard Automation

A couple of months ago, we caught Google testing Google Ads Solutions under the tools, bulk actions section. Well, now, Google officially announced it on its Google Ads developer blog.

Google said, "With Solutions, you can quickly and easily generate reports that show you how your campaigns are performing against your business goals, automate simple management tasks and more."

Here is what you can do with it:

  • Filter your data by campaign, ad group, keyword, or other dimensions
  • Set flexible budgets
  • Manage negative keyword lists throughout your account
  • Sort your data by any metric
  • Export your reports to a variety of formats, including CSV and XLSX

Solutions help you to create automated and customized workflows without making changes to the code. Solutions are accessible for all advertisers and don’t require technical skills or coding knowledge.

Here are the types of solutions:

  • Account summary: Generates a report of the performance for a Google Ads account
  • Ad performance: Generates a Google Spreadsheet with distribution charts showing an ad's performance
  • Account anomaly detector: Sends out an email when an account's performance stats deviate significantly
  • Link checker: Checks that URLs in ads and keywords don't produce any "page not found" or other errors
  • Flexible budgets: Dynamically adjusts campaign budget daily with a custom budget distribution scheme
  • Common negative list: Simplifies management of negative criteria

Here is how to create a solution in Google Ads:

  1. In your Google Ads account, click the Tools icon.
  2. Click the Bulk actions drop down in the section menu.
  3. Click Solutions.
  4. Under the “Solutions” tab, click the plus button to open the “All solutions” side window.
  5. Click Create new under the desired solution type.
  6. Provide the name of your solution in the “Solution name” field.
  7. Edit the customization based on your needs.
  8. Click Save.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Ranking Volatility, Tons Of Google Bugs, Most Read Articles, Bing Deep Search &amp; Quality... - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 5, 2024

Mar 5, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Solutions Tool Now Officially Live

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning

Mar 5, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search App Tests Colorful Search Buttons
Next Story: New Copilot Settings Now In Bing Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.