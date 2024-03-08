Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says it still tries not to overlap Google Search algorithmic updates. Some of the Google Business Profile tools stopped working. Google may show your social media posts in Google Search if you link it in your Google Business Profile. Google People Cards are going away soon. Google Ads location limits is limited now to 120 countries. Google is testing a more news button. I posted my video this week, I go much longer than normal but it was a busy week. :)
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google March Core & Spam Updates, Manual Actions, Spam Policies, Bing Webmaster Tools & Deep Search
It was a busy week between Google releasing the Google March 2024 core update, which is supposed to be one of the largest core updates Google has ever released. Google also released a March 2024 spam update. Google updates a number of its spam policies while dishing out tons of manual actions...
-
Google: We Still Try To Avoid Overlapping Algorithmic Updates
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said again that the search company "generally try to avoid" overlapping algorithmic updates. This is after Google released both the March 2024 core update and March 2024 spam update the same day.
-
Google Ads Country-Level Exclusions Limited To 120 Countries
Google Ads now limits the number of country-level exclusions you can add to your ads to 120 countries. This is a new limit but Google confirmed that location exclusions aren't going away.
-
Google May Show Your Social Media Posts In Search (via Google Business Profiles)
Google has updated its Google Business Profile help documentation to add a line saying that Google may show your social media posts in Search if you have associated your social media links via your Google Business Profile.
-
Some Google Business Profiles Tools Are Not Working
Google Business Profiles has outages for some of its business management tools. The outages started yesterday, March 7th, at about 5 pm ET or earlier. It impacts the ability to manage reviews, appeals and also to check your verification status.
-
Google Search People Cards Going Away On April 7
Remember People Cards? Probably not. It launched in Google Search in India in 2020 a way for "business professional, performer, or anyone looking to build up your own online presence, you might have a website, social profiles, and other information spread across many sites," Google said. Well, it is being discontinued as of April 7, 2024.
-
Google Tests More News Topics Button
Google is testing a button in the search results under the top stories news results to see "more news topics." I personally cannot replicate this, which makes me think this is new.
-
Google's Wooden Life Size Chess Board
Google loves its chess boards; we've covered many, from upside-down ceiling chess, outdoor life-size chess, indoor life-size chess, and event chess boards. Here is another life size chess board, this one is made of wood.
