Daily Search Forum Recap: March 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it still tries not to overlap Google Search algorithmic updates. Some of the Google Business Profile tools stopped working. Google may show your social media posts in Google Search if you link it in your Google Business Profile. Google People Cards are going away soon. Google Ads location limits is limited now to 120 countries. Google is testing a more news button. I posted my video this week, I go much longer than normal but it was a busy week. :)

