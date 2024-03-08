Some Google Business Profiles Tools Are Not Working

Google Business Profiles has outages for some of its business management tools. The outages started yesterday, March 7th, at about 5 pm ET or earlier. It impacts the ability to manage reviews, appeals and also to check your verification status.

Kara, the Google Community Manager, posted in the Google Business Profiles Forum saying, "Some of our support tools are impacted at the moment."

Here are the tools that do not currently work:

Kara said you may experience these issues:

  • Error messages when trying to access the tools above
  • Inability to proceed past certain steps in the impacted tools

When I try to check my verification status, it just spins:

Google Business Profiles Verification Spin

If you need support with these items, you can reach out to Google via these support forms:

I have no idea when it will be fixed.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forum.

 

