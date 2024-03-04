On Friday Google quietly released version 2.6 of the Google Ads Editor. This new version comes about four months after the previous version, version 2.5 of Google Ads Editor, was released.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and make it easier to make changes in bulk.

Here is what Google added in version 2.6:

Google Display ads to Performance Max migration: Editor now supports the migration of Display campaigns to Performance Max campaigns.

Performance Max migration with experiments: New and improved, Editor now supports creating and managing experiments in Performance Max! You can use this to compare the performance of a Performance Max campaign against one or more other campaign types. There is added support for Display to Performance Max migration. In addition, you’ll be able to create experiments for the purposes of comparing campaign performance.

Suggested fields for “Add Responsive Display ad” recommendation: You can now find recommended fields when you apply the “Add Responsive Display ad” recommendation in Editor. Now, the “Add Responsive Display ad” recommendation creates a new ad with pre-populated text and images.

Reserve CPM bidding strategy: Editor now supports Reserve cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM), a bidding strategy similar to Target CPM. Most campaigns that support Target CPM, excluding Video Sequence campaigns, have a one-time option to upgrade to Reserve CPM. Google Ads Editor version 2.6 doesn’t allow you to transition from Reserve CPM to Target CPM.

Multi-asset responsive video ads: Editor now supports multi-asset ads for video campaigns. You can add up to 5 videos, headlines, long headlines, descriptions, and calls-to-action for each responsive video ad.

Paused by system: Editor now supports the ability to filter various “Paused by system” reasons. One of the possible reasons include “System error,” which may happen when an ad group is copy-pasted in the front-end and issues occur where it could not be copy-pasted properly. Another possible reason is when certain ad group level criteria are deprecated and automatically removed from ad groups. This feature also allows you to review and possibly enable paused ad groups in bulk when needed.

Inline audiences: Editor now supports inline audiences on asset groups and ad groups. Instead of attaching a shared named audience from the library, it is now possible to leverage demographic and audience signals directly on the ad or asset group.

Third-party measurement settings: You can now view account-level third-party measurement settings and make edits at the campaign level. Edits are applicable to Video, Demand Generation, and Performance Max campaigns.

Here is what Google removed from this version:

Local campaigns: Local campaigns are deprecated and no longer supported in Google Ads Editor. All existing campaigns have been deleted, and you can no longer create new Local campaigns.

Legacy image assets: All legacy feed-based image assets have been migrated to upgraded assets. “Image extensions” views from Google Ads Editor have been removed, and upgraded assets are now under “Image assets."

