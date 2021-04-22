Google Tests Local Car Listings From Dealerships

Apr 22, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google seems to be testing launching a new local feature to let car dealerships showcase their local car and auto inventory on Google Search. This was spotted by Jim Kreinbrink and Dan Shure shared this screenshot below (click on the image to enlarge).

click for full size

Jim said that Google added these URL paths to their robots.txt overnight:

Disallow: /local/cars/
Disallow: /local/dealership/

When I try to access these URLs, I was getting 404 not found but I can access it randomly at http://google.com/local/cars/ - must be bouncing around different Google servers.

Here is a specific listing I was able to see myself for local dealerships:

click for full size

Here is Dan's screenshot:

I suspect Google is testing some sort of local auto inventory feature for car dealerships.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

