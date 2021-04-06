Google Related Searches With Text Icon Near Graphic Icon

A few years ago, Google began displaying for some related searches (also people also ask flavors) image icons near the query refinement option. Now, it seems Google is showing a text icon for when text is found inside the refinement option, and not just images.

Saad AK noticed this, he shared it with me on Twitter, and I was somewhat able to replicate this. Notice the text icon on the left, near "scuba diving" but then below it are two images and then just simple magnifying glasses.

Saad said "It looks like that it's indicating that it has text only inside," and I think I agree. Here are more screen shots he shared:

Seeing "Text Icon" in "People Also Search For" results. When clicked, it only had text inside it. Maybe new.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/L2aBpz7HXm — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 5, 2021

