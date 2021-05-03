Google Adds Links To Featured Snippets Leading Back To Google Search Results

May 3, 2021
Google is adding links to featured snippets that when clicked on send the searcher to a new set of search results at Google. So a query refinement feature without Google telling you those links are refinements to your previous query.

Previously, Google began testing showing links in featured snippets to third-party sites - which may be more of an issue. But here, Google is adapting the content from your site and adding hyperlinks not to third-party sites but to see more search results.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

This was spotted by Ramesh Singh and posted on Twitter. You cannot replicate this in the US right now, but you can if you set your location to India.

Super interesting and I am sure some folks will not like this.

Update: A Google spokesperson told us this was a bug and not the intended behavior they want to have in featured snippets. "We can confirm that this is a bug and is not intended behavior for links on featured snippets," Google said. "We are actively working on a fix," the company added.

