Google Adds Links To Featured Snippets Leading Back To Google Search Results

Google is adding links to featured snippets that when clicked on send the searcher to a new set of search results at Google. So a query refinement feature without Google telling you those links are refinements to your previous query.

Previously, Google began testing showing links in featured snippets to third-party sites - which may be more of an issue. But here, Google is adapting the content from your site and adding hyperlinks not to third-party sites but to see more search results.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

This was spotted by Ramesh Singh and posted on Twitter. You cannot replicate this in the US right now, but you can if you set your location to India.

This may be already there but seeing this first time, on featured snippet now Google adding hyperlinks from the text to google search for the related terms.

In the screenshot, cloud, cloud security, and cybersecurity are linked to the google search page.

cc - @rustybrick

That's pretty interesting. Can replicate for India also. Has the 'see the connection' section that shows at the top (on mobile anyway) after clicking a link too.

Super interesting and I am sure some folks will not like this.

Update: A Google spokesperson told us this was a bug and not the intended behavior they want to have in featured snippets. "We can confirm that this is a bug and is not intended behavior for links on featured snippets," Google said. "We are actively working on a fix," the company added.