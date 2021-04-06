Google Search Cameos For Product Searches

Google first launched what it called cameos, selfie style videos from well-known people, back in 2017. Generally those shows up for people's own knowledge panels, like you would see for a search on my name. But now, it seems Google is showing them for product searches and more generic searches.

Ryan Mews posted an example on Twitter of a search for [vacuum cleaners] returning these cameos, here is his screen shot:

I cannot replicate this but I guess Google is expanding these cameos from brand or personality searches to more generic searches, when the content of the video answers make sense. This might just be a test, since I cannot replicate this in several different browsers.

