Google and SEO: The Adversarial and Evolutionary Tale

The other day I saw Paul Haahr, a Google Search engineer vet, retweet something shared by Daphne Keller, former Google Search lawyer, who shared Facebook VP's Nick Clegg Medium piece named You and the Algorithm: It Takes Two to Tango. With me so far? Anyway, the tweet from Daphne Keller "we will reward this behavior until you adapt your business and get too good at it, and then we will punish it" caught my attention. Paul Haahr explained "The idea here about adversarial/evolutionary behavior is one I've thought about a lot over the years. One interesting aspect of it being evolutionary is that intent doesn't really matter – it happens because certain behaviors are rewarded."

It's kind of like platforms saying “we will reward this behavior until you adapt your business and get too good at it, and then we will punish it.” That’s the unavoidable cycle with spam or SEO. For news orgs, it has been awful. 18/ — Daphne Keller (@daphnehk) April 1, 2021

The idea here about adversarial/evolutionary behavior is one I've thought about a lot over the years. One interesting aspect of it being evolutionary is that intent doesn't really matter – it happens because certain behaviors are rewarded. — Paul Haahr (@haahr) April 5, 2021

From the (early) Google perspective, links were just about relevance, authoritativeness, prominence, etc. But as soon as it's known that a search engine uses links as an indicator (a ”signal”), there is an incentive to create links that only exist for search engines. — Paul Haahr (@haahr) April 5, 2021

This behavior is going to happen, I'd expect, with any signal that becomes understood by an optimization community. But it's going to lead to worse divergence when there's greater distance between what the signal is used as an indicator of and how it's used in optimization. /fin — Paul Haahr (@haahr) April 5, 2021

I don’t want to cut you off, please do finish & come back to this line "it's going to lead to worse divergence when there's greater distance between what the signal is used as an indicator of and how it's used in optimization.” what do you mean by this? I don’t fully understand — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) April 5, 2021

And by “greater distance between what the signal is used as an indicator of and how it's used in optimization,” I was referring to the way a signal gets gamed (e.g., buying links) versus how it was originally seen by a platform (e.g., a signal of good reputation). — Paul Haahr (@haahr) April 6, 2021

