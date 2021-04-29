Google Boosts Travel Search Tools For A Post Pandemic World

Google announced a few new features in Google Search around travel features specifically as "many people are eager to start planning vacations again," Google said. Google is getting ready for a post pandemic world with these updates that include new travel COVID advisories, new ways to explore destinations and a road trip planner.

Google has launched new COVID travel advisories that will tell you about the COVID restrictions for your destination. Google will tell you about the rules for quarantining upon arrival or providing proof of test results or immunization records. Google can also send you updates via email about specific location's requirements. Google said " you are signed into your Google account, you can toggle Receive an email if this guidance changes. You'll be notified when restrictions are added, lifted or reduced. These updates are country-specific, with state-specific information available in the United States."

Google redesigned the google.com/travel to show you more than just flights, the company said. Google will now show you more destinations on the map including smaller cities and national parks. If you only want to see cities with an airport, select flights only in "Travel Mode." When you pick a destination, Google will show you if there's a travel advisory or restriction and, in addition to the best flights, you’ll see other helpful information for planning your trip, like hotels, things to do, the best time to visit and more.

And if you are into road trips, on Google Maps on your desktop computer, enter your starting point and your final destination, and at the top of the map you can choose from different types of places to stop like hotels, parks, campgrounds and rest stops. Select a specific location and add it as a stop. Once your journey is planned, send the directions to your phone via text, email or the Google Maps app, so you can navigate right from your phone when you're ready to leave, the company said.

