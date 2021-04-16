Google Search Might Be Having Temporary Issues Serving Web Stories

Google might be having some issues with serving Web Stories in Google Search now. This started last night, maybe around 7pm ET. Some publishers have been complaining that the Web Stories were not surfacing in Google Search for trending topics and traffic around Web Stories slowed last night.

Danny Sullivan from Google said it is possible, he said on Twitter "we might have some serving issues right now." He said he passed it along to be looked into.

This is not a permanent change, if anything, this might be some sort of serving bug, Danny implied.

Here are those tweets:

We might have some serving issues right now. I've passed this on, and we'll check on it. It's not any permanent change. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) April 15, 2021

Now, I did not see massive complaints on Twitter nor in the Google help forums, but it just started last night. Did you notice traffic issues from Google Search with your Web Stories last night?

This may an issue with a small subset of publishers, as Google has not fully confirmed any issues.

