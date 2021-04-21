Google Tests New Local Finder Design & Push To Use Chat Button

Google is testing some new local features in Search. Specifically, Google is testing a new local finder design and Google is also testing a new method to push users to use the chat button in a business local knowledge panel.

Tom Waddington spotted the new local finder test. Tom said Google is testing a new style of result in the local pack for certain services categories. Quite a few categories are impacted and we are seeing some big changes to business profiles. You can see the old design on the right and the new design on the left:

And Darcy noticed that Google is pushing searchers to try the new chat button with this message overlay that reads "new! message with a live agent."

Google, espesially on local, always be testing...

