Google Products Reviews Update Refreshes Won't Likely All Be Announced/Confirmed

Apr 14, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Another tidbit I wanted to pull out of my larger story on the Google Product Reviews update was that when Google does refreshes or updates to this algorithm, Google may not announce those updates or even confirm the update has been made.

Danny Sullivan of Google on Twitter "unlike with core updates, we might not always post when a refresh happens given the more limited nature of content involved here." In short, Google does not want to be on the hook to give updates to this update and tell us new things that roll out specific to this update. Google has not always given us updates to smaller core update refreshes as well - so this is not really a new thing for just the product reviews update.

Danny added that since they might not give updates with this algorithm, it is important for us to "keep working" towards the advice Google gave on this and core updates, to stay ahead of future updates - confirmed or unconfirmed.

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Soft 404 Detection Bug May Be Causing Ranking Issues In Google Search
 
blog comments powered by Disqus