Google Gains New Page Experience Report In Search Console

Google has added a new report in Google Search Console named the Page Experience Report. Google also added new filters in the Performance Reports where you can compare the performance of green/yellow/red performing pages to each other. This all comes with the news that Google has delayed the launch and rollout of the page experience update from May to the end of August.

This new report combines the existing Core Web Vitals report with other "components of the page experience signals," Google said. So this report also tells you if your pages are over HTTPS, are they mobile friendliness, do they not have intrusive interstitials, and the current status of safe browsing on those pages.

Honestly, it is a "cute" report that I am not sure gives you much more actionable data outside of consolidating reports together. Don't get me wrong, there is value in the consolidation here. Google said the new "Page Experience report offers valuable metrics, such as the percentage of URLs with good page experience and search impressions over time, enabling you to quickly evaluate performance. You can also dig into the components of page experience signal to gain additional insights on opportunities for improvement."

You can access this report over here.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

Google said the "Page Experience report provides a summary of the user experience of visitors to your site. Google evaluates page experience metrics for individual URLs on your site and will use them as a ranking signal for a URL in Google Search results on mobile devices."

Google has a large help document describing each metric over here.

Maybe something cooler is the new filter Google added to the Search Performance report. You can see if your better page experience performing pages are performing better in search or not with this report. Google said "In addition to launching the Page Experience report, we've also updated the Search Performance report to allow you to filter pages with good page experience, which helps you keep track of how these pages compare to other pages on the same site." I am a bit concerned that people might confuse the better ranking performance for CWV metrics versus relevancy metrics but Google has made its bed there.

You can access the filter under the "search appearance" option in the Search Performance report:

I totally agree with this:

Again, you can now filter the Performance reporting in GSC by "Good page experience". Would have been cool to compare to "Bad page experience" or "Page experience needs improvement". As of now, you can't do that. You can compare to other search appearance filters. pic.twitter.com/cnIqqd3zvq — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 19, 2021

