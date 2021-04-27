Google Search Results For Products Get Larger

Apr 27, 2021
On the coattails of the Google product reviews update, the Google product search results features seem to be getting larger. Saad AK and Glenn Gabe, amongst others, have shared numerous screen shots of the new product boxes in Google Search.

I should say that the product reviews update has nothing to do with this, as the product reviews update does not directly impact e-commerce sites, but rather content sites that do big content review write ups on products. Most e-commerce sited don't really do that at such a huge scale, some do, but most do not.

Here are those screen shots:

Google always be testing, let's see what sticks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

