Google Search Results For Products Get Larger

On the coattails of the Google product reviews update, the Google product search results features seem to be getting larger. Saad AK and Glenn Gabe, amongst others, have shared numerous screen shots of the new product boxes in Google Search.

I should say that the product reviews update has nothing to do with this, as the product reviews update does not directly impact e-commerce sites, but rather content sites that do big content review write ups on products. Most e-commerce sited don't really do that at such a huge scale, some do, but most do not.

Here are those screen shots:

During my analysis I surfaced interesting Google tests for queries yielding product review content. 1) LARGE cards on mobile for affiliate review content. 2) large image thumbnails leading to Google Images for affiliate content. 3) super-large images in the SERP for aff content: pic.twitter.com/ZbZNBpajFw — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 26, 2021

Google always be testing, let's see what sticks.

