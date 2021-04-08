Google Local Search Trends With COVID-19

The other day Google posted a blog post named the latest local shopping trends; local is now digital. In this blog post, Google shared a lot of trends the company tracked with local searches in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Here are some of those data points in bullet format below:

Searches for “local” + “business(es)” have grown by more than 80% year over year, including searches like “local businesses near me” and “support local businesses.”

Searches for “who has” + “in stock” have grown by more than 8,000% year over, including searches like “who has nintendo switch in stock” and “who has gym equipment in stock.”

Two out of three dining consumers said they used search to find food and beverage information during the pandemic.

Fifty-seven percent of dining consumers said they discovered food and beverage information during the pandemic via online ads.

Forty-five percent of viewers say they watch YouTube to see a product demo before buying.

Viewers say they are 2x more likely to go in-store or online to buy something they saw on YouTube versus the competitive average.

Searches on Google Maps for “curbside pickup” have increased nearly 9000% year over year in the U.S.

Searches on Google Maps for "discounts" have grown globally by more than 100% year over year.

Searches on Google Maps for "gift shop" have grown globally by more than 60% year over year.

What a year 2020 was but the vaccines are rolling out - hopefully - hopefully - we will see a lot of changes to searcher behavior in the upcoming months.

Forum discussion at Twitter.