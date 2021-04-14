Google My Business: Edit Your Profile, Hours, Photos & More From Web Search

In 2017, Google My Business began adding features to let business owners manage their local listings directly in the web search results. In 2020, Google upgraded that and now in 2021, Google added the ability to edit your business profile like hours, category, products, photos, location and more.

Google announced this on Twitter saying "You can now easily edit information on your Business Profile like hours, category and location — all directly on Google Search with an enhanced editor." But Stefan Somborac posted about it first on Twitter saying "making changes to your GMB listing just got easier. Now you can update business info, hours and even upload photos right from Google Search.""Really useful simplification for the small business owner and/or non-expert GMB user," he added. Ben Fisher told me this is really new, but you can see why I was confused based on the 2017 and 2020 news I linked to above.

