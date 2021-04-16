Google: User Generate Content Products Reviews Will Have A Hard Time Ranking Well

Google's John Mueller implied that since the product reviews update has been rolled out, it will be hard for user generated content generated product reviews to rank well in Google Search. John said on Twitter "the focus there is clearly on reviews from experts. Keeping the quality of a UGC site high is hard, I don't have a simple solution."

John is basically saying that Google's new algorithm aims to rank product reviews written by experts, people who really do a great job reviewing the product, higher in the search results than other types of product reviews. If random people can submit any review on a product you have listed on your website, it would be super hard for you to control the quality of that content and thus it would likely not rank well. Anything is possible but generally, a true expert won't just drop by some random site and leave a super detailed product review for you.

Here are those tweets from John but first the question so you have the context:

https://t.co/3vnV5LlQCM is highly authentic and trusted review website in India. And this algorithm is promoting only single page review or you can say expert review. #DigitalMarketing #SEOUpdate — Nilesh Yadav (@Nilesh__Yadav) April 14, 2021

FWIW one way I looked (it's hard with large/broad sites) is to do a site:-query w/keywords about a topic I know a bit about, and then to check out the pages shown. I was disappointed with what came up (but I realize my choice of topics is a bit niche). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 14, 2021

If you missed the news on this new update, check it out in my Google product reviews update story.

Forum discussion at Twitter.