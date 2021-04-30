Google Search Console Drop In Valid But No Change In Invalid Might Not Be Bad

Google's John Mueller said that if you are seeing "seeing a drop in valid, and not a rise in invalid, that's possibly just a matter of the sample used for testing becoming smaller for that site." This is specific to the Search Console structured data enhancement report sections.

So John is saying that sometimes what Google is looking at, the sample URLs on your site, may have changed on Google's end. And if that happens, you may see a drop in valid or other metrics but as long as you do not see a rise in the number of invalid URLs, it may be okay. He said "that's fine"

One way to double check, John said, would be to "test some of the URLs that are no longer listed."

Dear @JohnMu FAQ Schema. GSC has reported a decline in Valid, but no increase in Error or warning. Started around Apr 23. We've lost about 50%. All pages pass Rich Results test as valid, and all been recently crawled. Is there any change on Google's side related to FAQs. TYIA — Richard Hearne (@RedCardinal) April 29, 2021

If you're just seeing a drop in valid, and not a rise in invalid, that's possibly just a matter of the sample used for testing becoming smaller for that site. That's fine. A simple way to check is to test some of the URLs that are no longer listed. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 29, 2021

