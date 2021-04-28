Google News Publisher Center Design Updated/Tweaked

Apr 28, 2021
Google has made design updates to the Google News Publisher Center. I don't know if new functionality was added, it does not appear so, but maybe I am missing something. I'll be honest, I do not use the publisher center that often, so I'm really not sure.

Google last updated the Publisher Center back in December 2019 when Google changed the inclusion process which has been a horror for many publishers.

Here is the new interface (click to enlarge):

Here is the old version:

This was spotted by the non-Google unofficial @PublisherCenter account on Twitter (really shouldn't be using that name on Twitter). He also said the help content was updated too but didn't say what was updated.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

