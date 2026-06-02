Google May 2026 Core Update Has Completed Rolling Out

Jun 2, 2026 - 9:15 am 64 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Core Update Hero

Google's May 2026 broad core update has officially completed rolling out. Google announced this via X this morning and the Search Status Dashboard has been updated to document the rollout. It took less than 12 days to roll out, and this update felt larger than the last core update - the Google March 2026 core update.

Just this morning, we reported on major ranking volatility hitting over the past 24 hours. As a reminder, the Google May 2026 core update was announced on May 21, 2026, and then that following weekend, we saw some significant ranking volatility, and then again, this past weekend, we saw even more volatility. But today, I am seeing even more volatility spike up - yes, on a Tuesday - June 2, 2026 right before Google said the update was done.

Google originally said "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

Google May 2026 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

  • Name: Google May 2026 Broad Core Update
  • Launched: May 21, 2026 at around 11:43 am ET
  • Completed: June 2, 2026 (12 day roll out)
  • Targets: It looks at all types of content
  • Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
  • Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
  • Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this May update is a "regular update."
  • Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
  • Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
  • Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google May 2026 Core Update Details

Google wrote, as I said above:

Today we released the May 2026 core update to Google Search.

This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

Google Tracking Tools On May 2026 Core Update

Here is what the tracking tools are showing today:

SEMRush: SEMRush

Advanced Web Ranking: AWR

Sistrix: Sistrix

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart: Wireboard

Zutrix Tension: Zutrix Tension

Wincher: Wincher

SimilarWeb: SimilarWeb

Algoroo: Algoroo

Mangools: Mangools

Data For SEO: Dataforseo

Mozcast: Mozcast

Accuranker: Accuranker

SERP Stat: Serpstat

You can also check out our new Google search ranking volatilty aggregator tool to see these all on one chart:

Ser

What are you all seeing with this Google May 2026 core update, now that it is done rolling out?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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