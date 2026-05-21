Google May 2026 Core Update Is Rolling Out - You Felt It

May 21, 2026 - 12:04 pm 173 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Core Update

Google officially announced the rollout of the May 2026 core update just now, on Thursday at around 11:43 am ET. This core update is expected to take about 2 weeks to roll out. Google said this "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

Google posted on LinkedIn:

Today we released the May 2026 core update to Google Search.

This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

Many of you will say you saw it coming a few days ago, I mean, we did cover intense search ranking volatility the morning of I/O and through today. In fact, Ted commented that he thinks they started a new core update. But Google will say, no, it did not push out the update until now, Thursday.

Google May 2026 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

  • Name: Google May 2026 Broad Core Update
  • Launched: May 21, 2026 at around 11:43 am ET
  • Rollout: Will take about two weeks to roll out
  • Targets: It looks at all types of content
  • Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
  • Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
  • Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this May update is a "regular update."
  • Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
  • Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
  • Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google May 2026 Core Update Details

Google wrote, as I said above:

Today we released the May 2026 core update to Google Search.

This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

Google Tracking Tools On May 2026 Core Update

Here are what the tools are showing the day after the Google May 2026 Core Update was announced:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Zutrix:

Zutrix

Wincher:

Wincher

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools (looks broken):

Mangools

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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