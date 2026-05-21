Google officially announced the rollout of the May 2026 core update just now, on Thursday at around 11:43 am ET. This core update is expected to take about 2 weeks to roll out. Google said this "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."
Google posted on LinkedIn:
Today we released the May 2026 core update to Google Search.
This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.
Many of you will say you saw it coming a few days ago, I mean, we did cover intense search ranking volatility the morning of I/O and through today. In fact, Ted commented that he thinks they started a new core update. But Google will say, no, it did not push out the update until now, Thursday.
Google May 2026 Core Update Quick Facts
Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:
- Name: Google May 2026 Broad Core Update
- Launched: May 21, 2026 at around 11:43 am ET
- Rollout: Will take about two weeks to roll out
- Targets: It looks at all types of content
- Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages
- Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.
- Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this May update is a "regular update."
- Discover: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.
- Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.
- Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.
Google May 2026 Core Update Details
Google wrote, as I said above:
Today we released the May 2026 core update to Google Search.
This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.
Previous Broad Core Updates
Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously, we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.
- March 2026 Core Update: March 27, 2026 through April 8, 2026.
- December 2025 Core Update: December 11, 2025 through December 29, 2025
- June 2025 Core Update: June 30, 2025 through July 17, 2025
- March 2025 Core Update: March 13, 2025 through March 27, 2025
- December 2024 Core Update: December 12, 2024 through December 18, 2024
- November 2024 Core update: November 11, 2024 through December 5, 2024
- August 2024 Core Update : August 15, 2024 through September 3, 2024
- March 2024 Core Update : March 5, 2024 through April 19, 2024
- November 2023 Core Update : November 2, 2023 through November 28, 2023
- October 2023 Core Update: October 5, 2023 through October 19, 2023
- August 2023 Core Update: August 22, 2023 through September 7, 2023
- March 2023 Core Update: March 15, 2023 through March 28, 2023
- September 2022 Core Update: September 12, 2022 through September 26, 2022
- May 2022 Core Update: May 25, 2022 through June 9, 2022
- November 2021 Core Update: November 17, 2021 through November 30, 2021
- July 2021 Core Update: July 1, 2021 through July 12, 2021
- June 2021 Core Update: June 2, 2021 through June 12, 2021
- December 2020 Core Update: December 3, 2020 through December 16, 2020
- May 2020 Core Update: May 4, 2020 through May 18, 2020
- January 2020 Core Update: January 13, 2020 through mostly January 17, 2020
- September 2019 Core Update: September 24, 2019
- Google June 2019 Core Update: June 3, 2019 through June 8, 2019
Previous Helpful Content Update Impact
Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:
- Septemebr 14, 2023 - September 2023 Google helpful content update - completing on Septmeber 28, 2023
- December 5, 2022 - December 2022 Google helpful content update, completing on January 12, 2023
- August 25, 2022 - August 2022 (original) Google helpful content update, completing on September 9, 2022
Google Tracking Tools On May 2026 Core Update
Here are what the tools are showing the day after the Google May 2026 Core Update was announced:
Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:
Mangools (looks broken):
What are you all seeing?
Forum discussion at LinkedIn.