Google AI Mode is now powered by the new Gemini 3 models. There may have been a Google search update this week, but what was it. Nano Banana is now in AI Mode, works in Google Ads and can make helpful content Google AI Mode added travel AI features with agentic booking. Google, Microsoft and Perplexity gave their thoughts on the big GEO rush. Google’s AI got a search snippet very wrong. Google had a proposal on how to handle AI controls for publishers and it picked the worst one. Google consistently says that consistency is the number one technical SEO factor. We had a big Cloudflare outage but Google handled it fine. Google Search Console released custom annotations for the performance reports. Google will also release brand filters for performance reports and insights report. Google Ads has a new original conversion value metric. Google Ads has campaigns total budget reports for PMax. Google Ads will be releasing journey-aware bidding in 2026. Google Ads is testing share icons on ads and a gray background color. Google told merchants to properly identify incentivized reviews. Microsoft Advertising added asset-level editorial review, conversion delay and more. Google Maps now allows for anonymous reviews, and it launched insider tips and popular trends. Finally, Semrush announced it will be acquired by Adobe. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

