Microsoft Bing is testing a new home page design where it promotes its AI-powered search and answer engine, Copilot. It seems to be a limited test and is not fully live yet, but it is a big change to the home page, which normally has the Bing custom background, search box, and the news feed below.

The new home page design was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following screenshot on X - I tried to replicate this across numerous browsers but I did not see it myself. Here is his screenshot:

As you can see, it says, "Bing is your AI-powered search and answer engine." And then adds, "Introducing Copilot Search: Copilot Search in Bing gives you quick, summarized answers with cited sources and suggestions for further exploration, making it easier than ever to discover more."

This is what I see as the Bing home page today, as a comparison:

Will Bing be replaced by Copilot in 2026?

