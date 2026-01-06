Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Laptop

Microsoft Bing is testing a new home page design where it promotes its AI-powered search and answer engine, Copilot. It seems to be a limited test and is not fully live yet, but it is a big change to the home page, which normally has the Bing custom background, search box, and the news feed below.

The new home page design was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted the following screenshot on X - I tried to replicate this across numerous browsers but I did not see it myself. Here is his screenshot:

New Bing Home Page

As you can see, it says, "Bing is your AI-powered search and answer engine." And then adds, "Introducing Copilot Search: Copilot Search in Bing gives you quick, summarized answers with cited sources and suggestions for further exploration, making it easier than ever to discover more."

This is what I see as the Bing home page today, as a comparison:

Current Bing Home Page

Will Bing be replaced by Copilot in 2026?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2026

Jan 6, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Ads For Prediction Markets

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed
Next Story: Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.