Google Ads is testing a share icon and button for hotel ads in the Google search results. When you click on the share icon, it lets you share the result with a friend.

It is not clear if clicking on the URL that is being shared will result in a cost for the advertiser.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted a number of screenshots on X - he wrote, "Google testing adding share icon to Google Ads carousel for hotels."

Here are the hotel ads carousel on the search results, notice the share icon:

When you click the share icon, this is what that looks like:

We've seen this share feature numerous times in the Google Search results but I don't think I've seen them on Google Ads before.

Forum discussion at X.